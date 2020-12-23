Graveside service for Mary Margaret Smith, 82 of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Deacon David Bunch officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed on Monday, December 21, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Mary was born on March 5, 1938 in Lawton, to Norvel S. and Mary Jesse (Fite) Merrill. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school. She married William Cecil Smith Sr. on Jan. 16, 1962 in Hollis. They made Lawton their home and Mary worked in the finance department for civil service 24 years until her retirement in 1989. Mr. and Mrs. Smith moved for a while to Arizona and returned to Lawton in 2001. Mr. Smith passed away in 2005. Mary enjoyed reading romance novels and loved her cats.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William “Bill” and Sarah Smith; her grandson, Joshua Smith and wife, Danielle and her granddaughter, Kellie Smith, all of Lawton; her great-grandchildren: Soren Smith; Aerowynn Smith; Madison Lee; and Asher Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, two brothers: Leslie Merrill and Lawrence Merrill; and three sisters: Nona Lawson, Lona Stendebach, and Jeanne Striegel.
