Funeral Mass for Mary Margaret “Peggy” Kauanui, 94, of Lawton will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating assisted by Deacon Robert Quinnett.
Mrs. Kauanui entered into eternal peace on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Burial will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peggy was born on Nov. 4, 1928 in Batesville, Indiana to Paul and Cora Williamson. She married US Army Military Police Officer, Albert H. Kauanui Sr. on April 25, 1953 in Washington, DC and he was killed 9 years later in the line of duty at Fort Greeley, Alaska. After retiring from a fulfilling 15 year nursing career at Reynolds Army Community Hospital on Fort Sill, she remained active as a liaison for the local American Red Cross, US Department of Veterans Affairs, and as a substitute teacher for LPS. She was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton and embraced the tenets of the Sisters of Divine Providence and was an associate of the Congregation of Divine Providence. Peggy immersed herself in church activities and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
Peggy leaves her loving memory to be cherished by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her infant brother, John Paul Williamson; and her children, Patrick J. Kauanui in 1973; her daughter, Mary A. Kauanui in 2016, and her son, Albert H. Kauanui Jr. in 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, PO Box 2546, Lawton, OK 73502.