Funeral Mass for Mary Margaret “Peggy” Kauanui, 94, of Lawton will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating assisted by Deacon Robert Quinnett.

Mrs. Kauanui entered into eternal peace on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you