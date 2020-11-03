Funeral service for Mary Mantooth, 90, of Sterling, Oklahoma, will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Sterling First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary, our earthly angel, gained her wings on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mary truly had the gift of love that she shared with so many friends and family. “Want a piece of pie? Call Mary.” She loved to cook for all who came through her door.
Mary Muriel (Barnett) Mantooth was born May 15, 1930 in rural Sterling to W.M. Barnett and Hattie E. Kirby Barnett. Mary and Ray Mantooth were united in marriage on May 7, 1949 in Sterling, Oklahoma. They both graduated from Sterling High School in 1948 after being high school sweetheart. Mary’s first job was for SW Bell in Lawton, Oklahoma. Her banking career started at Ft. Sill National Bank and included working at First National Bank of Rush Springs and the Bank of Elgin where she retired in 1996. Mary was president of the Sterling Cemetery Association for 20 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sterling for over 60 years and taught Adult Sunday School for several years. She was a member of the Eastern Star #365 in Elgin for 65 years where she served as worthy matron in 1958 and held many other stations. She also was a member of the Sterling Ladies Town and Country Club.
Mary is survived by 2 sons: Denis Mantooth and his wife Janie, of Chickasha and Chuck Mantooth and his wife Debbie, of Sterling; son in law, Kim Williams, of Lawton; grandchildren: Stephanie and Michael Stuckert, Damon and Brandi Mantooth, Travis Mantooth, Steve Thorton, Cory and Megan Tayloe, McKenzie and Denny Blackburn, Kimberly and Tommy Dunning, Taylor Thorton, and Jennifer and Steve Cary; and great great grandchildren: Finnley, Quentin, London, Hayden, Holland, Chance, Harley, Aubreigh, and Averie.
She was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Ray Mantooth; her sweet parents: W.M. and Hattie Barnett; her daughter, Jo Williams; and special and loved siblings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Sterling.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.