Funeral service for Mary M. Rue Allen will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in Lawton First Assembly with Rev. David Hubbard and Chaplain Greg Baxter officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Mary M. Rue Allen died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence at the age of 74. She was born January 27, 1946 in Lebanon, Missouri to Thomas Leslie and Gertrude Mae Rue. She grew up in Grove Springs, Missouri and graduated high school in Lebanon. She later attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She moved to Lawton in 1994. She married Rev. Floyd D. Allen, Jr. on December 22, 2017 in Lawton.
Mary worked as a realtor. She owned her own brokerage when she lived in Missouri and after moving to Lawton worked for Parks-Jones Realty and Coldwell Banker Real Estate Company. She was a member of the Lawton Board of Realtors and Lawton First Assembly.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Melissa Harrill, Cache, Oklahoma, Jeff and Stacy Harrill, Lebanon, Missouri, and Justin and Ashley Harrill, Lawton; seven grandchildren, Elissia Copeland, Taylor Harrill, Hayden Harrill, Reese Harrill, Lee Harrill, Koda Fletcher and Harper Harrill; four great grandchildren, Carson, Kennedy, Henry and Bennett; step son, Gary Allen and wife Debra; step daughter, Barbara Munter and husband Mark; step grandchildren, Kristen and Skyler and numerous other step great grandchildren.
Her parents and two great grandchildren, Abigail Faith Copeland and Gabrielle Kay Copeland preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.