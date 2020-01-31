Funeral service for Mary M. Rue Allen will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in Lawton First Assembly with Rev. David Hubbard and Chaplain Greg Baxter officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Mary M. Rue Allen died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence at the age of 74.
