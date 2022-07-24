A reception celebrating the life of Mary M. Buchwald will be held at the Lawton Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Mary Middleton Buchwald, age 76, Lawton, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born July 13, 1945 at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, to Elliott and Aileen (Rogers) Middleton. Raised in Corsicana, Texas, Mary attended Corsicana High School and Baylor University where she was a member of the Alpha Omega sorority and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and English in 1967. After graduation, Mary worked for IBM in Dallas. She married Larry G. Buchwald on April 14, 1973 and subsequently moved to Lawton where she worked for a short time in the Language Arts Department of Cameron University and taught at Tomlinson Junior High School. Starting with the birth of her first child in 1976, Mary worked tirelessly as a homemaker and as an active member of numerous civic organizations. A gracious leader, Mary served as President and Board Member of the Junior League of Lawton/Fort Sill; Vice President of the Board and Secretary of the Board of the Christian Family Counseling Center; Board Member of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra; Board Member and President of the Lawton Philharmonic League; and Board Member of the Lawton Book and Play Review Club. She was also a member of PEO International and dedicated her time to Pro Musica, the American Cancer Society, and the United Way. A devoted Christian with a great love of children, Mary was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where she served as children’s division director, taught second-grade Sunday School, and served on various church-wide committees. At the time of her death, she was an engaged member of New Haven Church.
She is survived by her husband, Larry G. Buchwald of Lawton; three children: W. Adam Buchwald of Lawton; Sarah Buchwald Flockermann and husband Philipp of Zurich, Switzerland, and Andrew Buchwald and wife Mariah of Bend, Oregon; three grandchildren: Ines and Celine Flockermann and Forrest Buchwald; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Elliott Scott and Susan Marx Middleton of Tyler, Texas, and William Mark “Bill” and Beverly McEnany Middleton of Dallas, Texas; and sister-in-law, Jane Kerr and husband Frank of Flower Mound, Texas.
Mary was an enthusiastic traveler both within the United States and to Europe and Asia, a lover of music, and a keen reader. Most of all, however, she was known for her deep love of family and friends and for her ability to make anyone she met feel appreciated. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to either NewHaven Church, P.O. Box 185, Lawton, OK 73502 or to Lawton ProMusica, PO Box 2501, Lawton, OK 73502 in honor of Mary.