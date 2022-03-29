A Celebration of Life Funeral Service for Mary Lou Nance, 86, of Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.
Mrs. Nance passed away on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 in Lawton, with her son by her side.
Funeral services are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery in Fletcher.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Lou was born on March 12, 1936, near Elgin, to Ollie Fielding and Ruth Zellon (Ham) Price. She attended many schools including Stoney Point, Bray Doyle, and Elgin. She married Gail Eugene Nance on March 15, 1952 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Throughout Mr. Nance’s military service, they lived in Maryland, New Mexico, and Texas and Mr. Nance’s civil service career in Oklahoma. Mrs. Nance was a devoted member of Cameron Baptist Church for over 60 years. She worked as a Pre-school Coordinator for 20 years and taught preschool for four years, as well as Children’s Bible School. Mr. Nance passed away on Sept. 21, 1999. Mrs. Nance was a tireless supporter of history, and she did this by working at the historic Mattie Beal Home in Lawton for five years. She also had been a member of the Ladies Pioneer Club since 1991. Mary Lou owned her own business and worked as a seamstress for over 20 years. She loved antiques and antique dolls. Mary Lou had many talents and hobbies including quilting, making beautiful beaded jewelry, baking, designing and wiring antique lamps, and gardening. People would often stop and knock on her door to ask about her garden. She was generous and happy to share with anyone. Mary Lou was known as Mom and Grandma to many. She had a natural maternal instinct.
Mary Lou lived by proverbs 17:22 “A joyful heart is good medicine” She displayed the joy of the Lord in all that she did as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Mary Lou is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Susan Nance, of Lawton; her brother, Ollie Fielding Price Jr.; her sister, Janie Hayes; her grandchildren: Charity Ahhaitty; Rikki Ahhaitty; Kristi Ahhaitty; Whitney Perry and husband, Adam; Brennan Nance and wife, Priscila; her great-grandchildren: Ariel Ahhaitty; Jessica Smith; Shaelee Smith; Reagan Smith; Bianca Langwell; Caleb Langwell; Justine Kerchee; Sophia Perry, and Mason Perry; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gail Eugene Nance; and her daughter, Dinita Gail Ahhaitty.