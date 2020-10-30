Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Mary Lou Contway was born January 25, 1927, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Floyd and Faye (Biffle) Contway. The family moved to Clinton, OK, where Mary Lou attended Clinton schools, graduating from high school in 1945. She was active as a drum majorette and was crowned Football Queen her senior year.
Although the family endured hardship with the death of father Floyd in 1941, education was important to her mother. Mary Lou attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha for her freshman year. During that year she was crowned Princess at the American Royal Livestock and Horse Show in Kansas City. The next year she moved on to the University of Oklahoma where she studied accounting and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.
During that year she met a young man returning to school after the war in the Pacific, William Carey Johnson. They were married on September 5, 1947. After his graduation in 1948 his work took them to New York City and eventually to Brazil, traveling in 1951 to the city of Recife with a young son and her mother in tow. After a move to Rio de Janeiro another son was born. The family moved back to the USA in 1963. They bought a business in Lawton, where a third son was born, and they rapidly settled into the community.
In Lawton she was an early adopter as a complete modern woman. A full-time homemaker, she was also instrumental in the success of the growing business, Carey Johnson Oil Company, later to become EZ GO Stores, with her accounting skills and level-headedness. In addition she trained as a registered representative of A. G. Edwards & Sons, and worked in their local brokerage office for several years.
She and Carey were members of First Baptist Church and very active in local philanthropic activities, including the Cameron Foundation and the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra. She was a 50-year member of P.E.O., Chapter I Lawton, and especially supportive of the Lawton Public School Foundation. Always a keen card player, she was an ACBL Sectional Master of duplicate bridge, playing most recently with the Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club.
After the loss of Carey from Alzheimer’s disease in 2006 she was married to old friend and also-widowed Gerald Eason, and they enjoyed a few years of travel and leisure before his passing. Her remaining years were spent near family in Lawton. She had three children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Faye Contway Campbell and Floyd Contway, husband William Carey Johnson, second husband Gerald Eason, brother Lyle Contway, and grandchildren Jessica Johnson and Alec Johnson.
She is survived by her children Jeffrey Roland Johnson and wife Julie, Christopher Lyle Johnson and wife Claire, William Carey Johnson and wife Beth, brother James Alexander, grandchildren Joshua Johnson and wife Nadia, Joanna Buley and husband Aaron, Shem Johnson, Leo Robadey and wife Viviane, Sam Johnson and wife Emily, Ben Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Kennedy Buley, Reagan Buley, Lydia Buley, Grace Buley, and Luka Robadey.
For information on memorial services, go to https://is.gd/marylouj. In lieu of flowers please direct any memorials to the Lawton Public School Foundation.