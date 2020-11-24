Graveside service for Mary Lanelle (Clark) Hood Harrison, 94, of Cyril, Oklahoma will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Celestial Gardens under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Lanelle (Clark) Hood Harrison was born May 10, 1926 in Cyril, to Arthur and Eilene (Black) Clark. She was one of seven children and spent all of her early years in Cyril. She graduated from Cyril High School in 1944. She worked at the drug store, babysat, and at the Cyril Post Office with her sister Waldine. She was a member of the Cyril Assembly of God Church. She married Leeman Hood in 1946. They moved to a farm south of Elgin and spent the next 39 years farming and raising cattle. She enjoyed these years with the ladies in club doing quilting, embroidering and sewing. Three children were born to this union; Janet, Charlotte, and Leeman Clark. She was the ultimate housewife, raising gardens, canning, cooking, helping in the field, and looking after her family. One of Lanelle’s loves was singing. She had a beautiful voice and would be asked to sing at special occasions. In her down time she enjoyed reading the Bible and her favorite fiction book was Gone With The Wind. Lanelle’s main love in life was her family. She enjoyed most of all being with her daughters and grandchildren. Leeman passed away in 1985. After his death, she moved back to Cyril. She married Leon Harrison on January 31, 1996 and they spent 11 happy years in Cyril. For the past 15 months, she has been a resident of Gregston’s Nursing Home in Marlow. She was shown so much love from all the staff. We want to give them a big Thank You for all the love and care that was given her. Lanelle was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all those who knew her. She was a very elegant and classy lady.
Lanelle is survived by her 2 daughters: Janet Julian and her husband Leroy and Charlotte Reynolds and her husband Robert, all of Sterling; 3 grandsons: Seth Julian, Shane Reynolds and his wife Machelle, and Chris Reynolds and his wife Lindsay, all of Sterling; great granddaughter, Leah Moody and her husband Collin, of Altus; great grandson, Lane Reynolds, of Sterling; sister-in-law, Ora Mae Brown Lee, of Amarillo, TX; many nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and special son Tommy Rankin and his wife Donna, of Marlow. He was a special care giver and was always there when she needed him.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leeman Hood; her infant son, Leeman Clark Hood; her husband, Leon Harrison; three sisters: Waldine Knodel, Ruby Roggli, and Colleen Sylvester; three brothers: Austin, Shirley, and Ronald Clark; and her parents: Arthur and Eilene Clark.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.