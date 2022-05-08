Jackson County native, Mary Jane Fowler Thaggard Winsett passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Altus, at the age of 94.
Mary Jane Fowler was born on Aug. 9, 1927 to Ben and Florence (Reid) Fowler on the family’s farm south of Martha. She attended Martha School where she played basketball and graduated with the class of 1945.
Mary Jane and Jack Thaggard of Elmer were married on Dec. 23, 1945 in the Fowler’s home in Martha. While Jack served in the Navy during WWII, Mary Jane was employed with the Draft Board of Selective Service in Altus and later with Department of Agriculture ASCS / FSA until her retirement after 33 years of service. Mary Jane and Jack owned Blossom Shop and Gems Etcetera in Altus. Following her first “retirement”, she began her 40 year career as a retailer. Mary Jane and Jack served as active members of the Military Affairs Committee, associated with Altus Air Force Base, where they formed friendships with many military families and were hosts to numerous memorable functions at their barn in Elmer. Jack passed away in 1997.
On Aug. 14, 2004, Mary Jane and Wayne Winsett, Jackson County farmer and rancher were married in the Altus home and garden of Ben and Shirlee Bailey. They enjoyed checking on crops, traveling, attending Wayne’s WWII Army Reunions and spending time with family and friends until his death on July 25, 2011. Mary Jane treasured her role as “Grandma Jane” to her crew of Winsett boys, her step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane was a lifelong Methodist and member of Circle II, First United Methodist Church, Altus. She was a member of Eastern Star, Literary Club, Southwest Oklahoma Republican Women, was named a Kiwanis Mother of the Year and served on the Board of Directors of the Western Trail Historical Society.
She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, hosting and entertaining. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and rarely missed a home game at Texas Stadium in Arlington, TX for over 30 years. In 1993, she cheered her beloved Cowboys to their Super-bowl XXII victory over the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, California.
Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Florence Fowler, husband, Jack Thaggard; husband, Wayne Winsett; son-in-law, Don Witte; brother, Ben Fowler and wife Dorothy; sister, Lola Martin and husband Cortis; brother-in-law, Warren Thaggard and wife Helen; sister-in-law, Mary Nell Bohler and husband Robert; sister-in-law, Marquerite Ledbetter; sister-in-law, Doris Grantham Angell, husband, John Grantham and husband Graydon Angell; brother-in-law, V. V. Winsett and wife Myrt; nephews: Bob Bohler and John Bohler; step granddaughter, Shannon Witte-Albrecht.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Thaggard Witte, Altus; step-son, Gary Winsett (Phyllis) of Elmer; stepdaughter, Ann Winsett Hawkins (Jack) of Scott City, Kansas.
Step grandchildren: Luke Winsett (Kelley) and children: Grey, Rawley and Nash, Jake Winsett (Michelle), Zack Winsett (Charly), Clint Hawkins (Sara) and children: Clare, Gus and Darby, John Hawkins and children: Walker, Mackenzie, Hudson and Samantha, Heidi Witte (Bud Groth) and daughter, Celeste, Gretchen Witte Martin (Mike) and children: Evan and Dillon, and Blake Witte.
Nieces: Marilyn Martin and son, Ty Russell, Carolyn Grantham, Jane Cumiskey and family, Suzanne Mastroianni and family, Kathleen Cruz and family, Carol Fowler and Sandra Fowler Elliott.
Special family friends, Gail and Phoebe Tatum and family, Linda Lee and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Altus with Mark Muenchow, Senior Pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, Oklahoma City and Jerry Raab, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Altus as officiants. Services are under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
