Mary Jacqueline Shaw-Gould

Mary Jacqueline Shaw-Gould, 86, of Kingston, NY, was called home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston, NY. She was born on Nov. 29, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Herbert E. Shaw, and Mary E. Kelly-Shaw.

Mary graduated from Holy name of Jesus in Gadsden, Alabama with her Registered Nurse Degree. On Oct. 31, 1959, Mary married Ralph C. Gould in Brooklyn, NY. Mary and Ralph C. Gould had moved to numerous states in the US as Ralph served the United States Army during their time of marriage. Mary and Ralph C. Gould divorced in 1967.

