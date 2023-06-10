Mary Jacqueline Shaw-Gould, 86, of Kingston, NY, was called home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston, NY. She was born on Nov. 29, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Herbert E. Shaw, and Mary E. Kelly-Shaw.
Mary graduated from Holy name of Jesus in Gadsden, Alabama with her Registered Nurse Degree. On Oct. 31, 1959, Mary married Ralph C. Gould in Brooklyn, NY. Mary and Ralph C. Gould had moved to numerous states in the US as Ralph served the United States Army during their time of marriage. Mary and Ralph C. Gould divorced in 1967.
Thereafter, Mary lived in NY for a short time working as a Registered Nurse. Later Mary returned to Lawton where she had many friends and raised her four children. Mary continued to serve her profession as a Registered Nurse at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Lawton Indian Hospital till the mid-to late 1980's. Mary and her two younger children returned to NY, they reside in Kingston. Mary continued to serve as a Registered Nurse for Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY, and Benedictine Hospital, Kingston, NY; later retired. In Mary's spare time, she enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her four children, daughters: Elizabeth Gould-Adkins of Oklahoma, and Teresa Gould of New York; her sons: Robert Gould of Oklahoma, and Thomas Gould of New York. Mary was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Stephen M. Shaw, father, Herbert E. Shaw, mother, Mary E. Shaw, and Ralph C. Gould.
Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, New York 12401.