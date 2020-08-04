Funeral for Mary J. Velo, 89, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston Funeral Home.
Mrs. Velo died August 1, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 2:05 am
