Private funeral service for Mary Helen Aguilar will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Barnes, pastor of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Friends may view from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mary Helen Aguilar, 71, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, April 18th, 2020 in Lawton.
She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to Mayor Wayne and Mary Lu (Foglesong) Gilley on March, 14, 1949.
Mary Helen graduated Lawton High School in 1967. After a brief stint at Cameron University, she later went on to beauty school. Upon completion, this little minx was slinging updo’s at Joyce Hennessee and slinging drinks at Guys and Dolls. Her true passion came in March 1972 when she went to work for Civil Service at Personnel Control Facility (PCF) for 39 years. Lady Luck struck again in 1990 when she found her second passion for working with W2’s at H&R Block for 30 years.
She had a passion for traveling, cooking, spending time with family, her 5 grandchildren, going to garage sales to buy stuff that has no room in her house, watching HGTV and MSNBC, having lunch with her two best friends, Sherry Santina and Tracy Taylor, spending time with her sister LuWayne and going shopping. She also had two tours of Iraq. She wasn’t in the military. She just had a Groupon for two actual tours of Iraq.
She is survived by her son, Gilley Aguilar and wife, Courtney and children, Ally, Marli and Remi of Oklahoma City, her daughter, Mariann Ward and husband, Justin and children, Cameron and Carson of Lawton, her sister, LuWayne Irwin of Oklahoma City, sisters-in-law, Nixie Gilley of Walters and Patricia Gilley of Des Moines, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bob Gilley of Des Moines, Iowa and David Gilley of Lawton and Prince of Minnesota.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
