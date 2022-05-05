Memorial service for Mary Gwenette Wright will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at First Baptist West Lawton, with Danny Toombs officiating.
Burial will be at 3 p.m., Friday May 6, 2022, at the Carnegie Cemetery, Carnegie, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mary Gwenette Wright, 82, of Lawton, passed away Monday May 2, 2022, here in Lawton.
Gwen was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Carnegie, to Norris and Marie (Grubb) Scrudder. She graduated from Carnegie High School in 1958. Gwen married Don Wright the following year and enjoyed 61 years of joy and life before his death in 2020. She attended Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts where she received her Bachelor’s in Education. She continued her education at Oklahoma University and received her master’s degree. She began her elementary teaching career in Verden, where she taught for two years. She then moved to the Lawton Public Schools where she taught 24 years until her retirement in 1992.
She loved her Lord and Savior and was a very active member of First Baptist West, serving in various positions through the years. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking (which she was well known for), sewing, RVing with her husband, and spending time with family. She considered the best day of her life was when she became a Granny.
Gwen is survived by her son Doug Wright and wife Tonya; daughter, Donna Spivey and husband Scott; four grandchildren: Travis Wright; Derek Spivey and wife Olivia; Tori Cawman and husband Wesley, and Sheridan Southwell and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren: Candence Wright; Leander Cawman; Roma Spivey; Camden Southwell and another on the way; brother, Joe Scrudder and sister, Dana Rudder.
She was preceded by her husband, parents; brother Max Scrudder and sister Corena Richardson.