Mary Francis Miller Fort, age 94, of Cache, Oklahoma passed away of natural causes Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence.
Mary Francis Miller Fort was born December 24, 1925 as the daughter of Clay Miller and Mary Josephine Lockhart Miller. After her biological mother passed away, she was raised by her stepmother Minnie Lee Early Wright Miller. Mary had three brothers and eight sisters; she is survived by Roy Miller of Lawton, Oklahoma, Betty Thaler of Lebanon, TN, and Barbara Burk of Lawton Oklahoma.
Mary Francis Miller married Elmer Lee Fort Jr. on May 14, 1943 and he preceded her in death on May 30, 1988. Mary is survived by her four children, Danny Fort of Headrick, Oklahoma, Sue DeHaven of Culpeper, Virginia, Terry Fort of Cache, Oklahoma and Elmer Fort III of Cache, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Mary Francis Miller Fort was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and the matriarch of the Fort family.