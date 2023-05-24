Mary Frances Smith May 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral Mass for Mary Frances Smith will be Noon Friday, May 26, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 in the funeral home chapel.Mary Frances Smith, age 82, of Lawton passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Lawton. She was born Feb. 21, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Paul C. and Hattie (Jurkiewicz) Paddock.An online guest book, complete obituary and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists