Funeral for Mary Frances Cortez, 73, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Bethel Assembly of God.

Mrs. Cortez died July 5, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Interment will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com