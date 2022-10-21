Funeral services for Mitzi (Mary F.) Recklein will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton, with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mitzi (Mary F.) Recklein, age 90, of Lawton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at her home in Lawton with family at her side. She was born Oct. 26, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Frank Yakubovich and Genivieve M. (Paradowski) Loskoski. Mitzi worked in retail for a large part of her life and was employed by Osco Drugs from 1968-1985. After retiring, she moved to Lawton, where she and her husband, Clifford E. Recklein Sr. opened the Master’s Touch Christian Book Store. While working at the Christian bookstore, Mitzi dedicated her life to Jesus Christ. She enjoyed working at the bookstore and servicing customers. In the last years Mitzi enjoyed volunteering and working at the Nutrition Center. She enjoyed baking almost as much as she enjoyed her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and would share them and send them to family members, neighbors, and the Nutrition Center. Mitzi was always a servant of the community wherever she was, such as helping at the Community Center and her church in Illinois when she was younger. Mitzi was a member of The Women of the Moose and was very active in the American Bowling Congress, in her younger years, where she traveled all over the United States. Mitzi and Clifford were longtime members of St. John Lutheran Church in Lawton.
Survivors include two daughters: Donna Sue Klein of Lawton, and Denise Garrison and husband Scott of Rochelle, Illinois; three sons: Clifford E. Recklein Jr. and wife Paulette of Lawton; Dennis Michael Recklein of Rockford, Illinois, and Don Recklein and wife Debra of Lawton; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mitzi is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford E. Recklein Sr., mother, Genivieve Loskoski, two sisters: Eileen Czmarko and Cecilia Yakubovich, and stepfather, Mike Loskoski.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Children’s Ministry, 102 S.W. 7th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.