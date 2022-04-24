Mary F. and John P. Wade Apr 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebration of life and going home for Mary F. Wade and John P. Wade will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Carriage Hills Christian Church, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John P. Wade Mary F. Wade Celebration Lawton Carriage Hills Christian Church Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists