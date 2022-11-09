Graveside service for Mary Ellen Robinson, 89, of Lawton will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Robinson passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mary was born on Feb. 25, 1933 in Hope Arkansas to Thomas and Myrtle (Moon) Rutherford. After both of her parents died, Mary was raised at Texarkana Baptist Children’s Home. She was the youngest when she entered the orphanage at age 4 and the oldest when she left after graduating from high school at North Heights High School in Texarkana. She later attended business school. Mary married Bobby Martin and to that union their son, Robert Martin was born. She later married Perry Robinson in April of 1959. They moved to Lawton in 1960. They had two children, Sheryl and Jeff Robinson. Mary was a long time employee of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. After they closed the Lawton plant, she worked as a cook at Lawton Heights Nursing Home. Later, she worked as a cashier at Nite & Day Grocery Store. In her retirement years, Mary took care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed mowing her yard and sitting on her porch doing crossword puzzles and word search. She was hard working, generous, and willing to share whatever she had. She always stressed the importance of education.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Hungsun Martin; her daughter, Sheryl Robinson; all of Lawton; her grandchildren: Robbie Martin, Zack Robinson, and Justin Robinson and his companion, Jamie Dibler and her daughter, Tina; and her great-grandsons: Antonio Robinson and Benjamin Bender.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Bobby Martin and Perry Robinson; her son, Jeff Robinson; her siblings: Robert, James, Thomas, Elizabeth, Matilda, Doris, and Faye; and her great-grandson, Zack Robinson Jr.
