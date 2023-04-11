Graveside service for Mary Ellen Miller Harrison will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton with Delbert Beard officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mary Ellen Miller Harrison, 90, of Lawton passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, after a brief illness. Our precious Mama was born on Nov. 21, 1932, in Ilchester, Maryland, to John Robert and Jessie Mae Miller. She married the love of her life, Edgar Ray Harrison, on Dec. 3, 1949, in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2006. While being an Army wife for 20 years, she raised her family in Maryland, Japan, New York, Oklahoma, and Germany. The family settled in Lawton, Oklahoma, in 1968. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
“She will be loved and missed by her family, always in our hearts until we meet again”.
Mary is survived by her daughter Rosemary Tannery of the home and Rosemary’s daughter of her heart, Amber Kephart Gates, daughter Bonita and husband John Gallen of Copperas Cove, Texas, granddaughter Natalie and husband Jason Orlowski of Temple, Texas, grandsons, Jonathan and wife Cindy Gallen of Huntsville, Texas, Jeremy and Christopher Gallen of Copperas Cove, Texas, and great grandchildren, Sydney and Samuel Orlowski of Temple, Texas. Mary is also survived by her sister Genevieve Williams of Morristown, Tennessee and her brother Kenneth Miller of Ellicott City, Maryland.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her cherished grandson, Michael Tannery on April 28, 2021, her parents, her brothers, Robert, Monroe, George, Stanley, Charles, Arthur, Leonard, Franklin, Thomas and Norman Miller, and her sisters Jessie Williams and Betty Taylor. Mary also recently lost her two best friends, Shirley Griffith and Helen Zunich.
The family would like to thank Joe and Karen Williams for going above and beyond being good neighbors to Mama. Thank you to Sylvia Williams for keeping an eye on “Nana” across the street, and a special thank you to Complete Oklahoma Home and Health Hospice for making the transition as beautiful and comfortable as possible.
