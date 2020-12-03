Viewing for Mary Elizabeth Proctor-Reading, 45, of Lawton, will be Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Mary went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was born June 5, 1975, in Lawton, to Rhonda Murrow and Charles Proctor. She attended Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed watching OKC Thunder and listening to music. She was very loving, caring, and full of joy. She loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren. She had a great personality and could make anyone laugh that was having a bad day. She was so comforting and would sacrifice her own needs for the needs of others. Mary will always be remembered as a selfless loving grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie, and friend. She always had a smile on her face even when times were hard. She was a beautiful native woman with a strong head on her shoulders. And she also loved her dogs. She will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her paternal grandmother Lena Proctor of Dustin; her parents Rhonda Murrow of Lawton and Charles Proctor of Henrietta. Also survived by her sisters: Lena Proctor of Cache and Ryann Proctor of Oklahoma City; brothers: Bruce Proctor and John Murrow both of Oklahoma City; Jeremy Murrow of Lawton; Charles Proctor Jr & Dakota Proctor of Oklahoma City. Her children Veronica De Los Santos, Raven Reading and Minnie Reading all of Oklahoma City, Katarina Reading of Cache and Mateo Reading of the home and Lawton. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren & one on the way, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents Patricia Ticeahkie-Murrow & Bracy Murrow Sr, and her Paternal Grandfather Charlie Proctor. As well as many other family members.