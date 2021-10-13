Mary “Tweet” Elizabeth McCarthy Morales went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Cache Creek KCA Cemetery with Tina Baker officiating, Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Mary “Tweet” born on April 21, 1952 in Lawton to Silas and Ethelene (Keithrahroco) McCarthy. Later adopted to aunt and uncle George and Beatrice (Keithrahroco) Topaum.
She enjoyed playing softball with family and friends, going casino, playing bingo, picking pecans, sewing, beading, watching tennis, listening to music and spending time with family. She enjoyed family get togethers, visiting and playing poker with her siblings. She attended Elgin Public Schools, and Chilocco Indian School.
She is survived by daughter, Arielle Morales of the home and son Israel Morales Jr. and wife Johnna of Fletcher; seven grandchildren: Draven; Gaven; Eva; Dominique; Adaleen; Madaleen; and Travis Jr.; sister, Jana Topaum of the home (Tupsy), Vincent McCarthy Sr. of Elgin; Kenneth and Jodie McCarthy of Elgin; Bruce McCarthy of Lawton; Gus and Chris McCarthy of Lawton; Cheryl and Shan Gachot of Lawton.
She is preceded in death by her parents and special parents Topaum; granddaughter, Heaven Morales; sisters: Donna Victorian; Joanna Lial; Carlotta McCarthy; Janis Medina; brothers: Silas McCarthy Jr., and Glenn McCarthy; niece: Debra Victorian; nephews: Silas McCarthy III; Mac Travis McCarthy; and Jimmy Barnes.