Mary Elizabeth (Freeman) Joiner, a long-time resident of Lawton, died peacefully at Marlow Manor Nursing Home on Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Mary was 81 years old.
Funeral Services for Mary will be held at Fletcher-Elgin Funeral home, 410 Cole Ave, Fletcher, OK 73541, on Friday, Nov. 18th, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Wes Kinder officiating. Interment to follow at Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will be present to greet family and friends on Thursday Nov. 17, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mary was born on Jan. 5, 1941, in Lubbock, Texas to the late Wyatt Ershal Freeman and Hattie Mae (Patterson) Freeman. She was one of 13 children.
Mary graduated high school in Hollis, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Edward Joiner Sr. The two were married on Feb. 16, 1957, in Wellington, Texas. To the union, three children, Gwendolyn Jo, Joseph Edward Jr., and Cheryl Renee were born.
Mary and Joe Sr. moved to Lawton, in 1965. Mary was very enthusiastic about her 20-year career as a dental assistant. She would later go on to work in the jewelry department at J.C. Penney, where she delighted in making people feel beautiful. Throughout her lifetime, Mary had a great passion for cooking meals for her family, (especially at Christmastime) and planting flowers in her many flowerbeds. She could outshop most people, and NEVER passed up a chance to visit a garage sale.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joe Joiner Sr. of the home; two children and their spouses: Joe Joiner Jr. and wife Dorenda of Sterling, and Cheryl (Joiner) Kinder and husband Wes of Chattanooga; four grandchildren and their spouses: Brandon Joiner of Sterling; Jared Kinder and wife Shantel of Hesston, KS; Kristin Carmon and husband Justin of Central High, and Jennifer Crew and husband Tyler of Geronimo; 10 great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Cash, Clayton, Ryker, Xander, Easton, Kaseton, Kodi Rae, Brynlee, and Nixon; two siblings: Jerry Freeman of Snellville, GA, and Val Benson of Myrtle Beach, SC; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gwendolyn Jo; her parents, Hattie Mae and Wyatt Freeman; and nine siblings.
In the many wonderful years before her heartbreaking dementia journey, Mary was truly the best wife, mother, and grandmother that anyone could ever hope to have. There was nothing that she wouldn’t do to make sure that her family and friends were loved and taken care of. She will be missed dearly by her family.