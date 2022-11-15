Mary Elizabeth (Freeman) Joiner, a long-time resident of Lawton, died peacefully at Marlow Manor Nursing Home on Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Mary was 81 years old.

Funeral Services for Mary will be held at Fletcher-Elgin Funeral home, 410 Cole Ave, Fletcher, OK 73541, on Friday, Nov. 18th, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Wes Kinder officiating. Interment to follow at Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will be present to greet family and friends on Thursday Nov. 17, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.