Funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Butler will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in First Christian Church with Rev. Paul Appleby, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mary Elizabeth Butler, age 92, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Enid. She was born Oct. 8, 1928 in Antlers. She grew up and graduated high school in Antlers. She married Elmer C. “Buck” Butler on June 13, 1948 in Paris, Texas. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2001.
Mrs. Butler earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. She student taught in Addington and began her teaching career in Comanche. She later accepted a position with the Lawton Public Schools as an elementary school teacher, teaching at Whittier and John Adams Elementary Schools.
She attended Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church and at the time of her death was a member of First Christian Church. She liked keeping her yard and especially enjoyed her flowers.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: John and Brenda Butler, The Woodlands, Texas; Elizabeth and Bill Robey, The Woodlands; James and Marsha Butler, Edmond; and Paul and Marva Butler, Glendale, Arizona; 13 grandchildren: Amy Jackson; Travis Butler; Jason Hope; Jeffrey Hope; Chris Robey; Kimberly Lan; Kristy Bennett; Joshua Butler; Cody Butler; Davia Huber; Zachary Butler; Blake Rambo and Shanna Mummert; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband and a granddaughter, Andrea Butler Williams, preceded her in death.
