Graveside Services at Frederick Memorial Cemetery, Frederick, OK, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., son David Johnson Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at Westside Baptist Church in Walters.
Mary Elizabeth (Black) Osborn was born to Marie Rose (Carter) and Amos Earl Black, II on September 25, 1933 in the Pawnee, OK, Indian Hospital and departed this life in Walters, OK on July 15, 2020 at the age of 86 years, 9 months and 20 days.
Mary grew up southwest of Cushing, OK in the Happy Valley Community. She attended Happy Valley through the 8th grade and then attended Cushing High, graduating in 1950. She went on OU Nursing School, graduating with her RN in 1954.
She married Roger Gene Johnson on October 2, 1954 and made their home in Frederick, OK. She started and taught an LPN School at the Tillman County Memorial Hospital from 1968-1973. She was named Frederick’s “Most Useful Citizen” in 1969. Roger preceded her in death on March 27, 1974. She later married Max Osborn in June of 1977 and made their home at Ponca City, OK. Mary worked on and off as a nurse and retired from Indian Health Service at White Eagle Indian Clinic south of Ponca City. She also owned and operated Ideal Reality in Ponca City from 1979 to 1991.
Mary participated in Ponca City’s First Baptist Church Silver Choir, a traveling Choir with her mother for many years. She played the piano and organ at the Church of God in Ponca City. She shared her loved of music for singing at many church and community events.
Mary (Sac & Fox name, No-Sha-Ko) served her Sac & Fox Nation as a member of the Sac & Fox Black Hawk Health Board and along with her sister and others, raised money to build a Chapel on the Sac & Fox Reservation. She was named Sac & Fox Elder of the Year in 2004 and was recognized at the Sac & Fox Annual Pow Wow.
She was preceded in death by her father, Amos Earl Black, II (1954) and mother, Marie Rose Carter Black (1990); her husband, Dr. Roger Gene Johnson (1974); husband, Max Osborn (1997); her sister, Marjorie Black Roane (2013); and a son, Timothy Earl Johnson (2013); her brother, Amos Earl Black, III (2014); and a nephew, Amos E. Black, IV (2008).
She is survived by a son, David Gene Johnson and wife Susan of Walters, OK; 2 grandsons, Eli Johnson and wife Teresa of Walters, and Levi Johnson and Charlotte of Oklahoma City; 6 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Elijah, Jeremiah, Triastan, Desmond and Sarah; other relatives and friends.