Funeral service for Mary Dell Duncan will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor of First Baptist West, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Entombment will follow in The Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend.
Mary Dell Duncan, 85, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at her home Monday, December 21, 2020 in Lawton. She was born July 13, 1935 in Childress, Texas to Joseph Frank and Delitha (Bryce) Warren. She graduated from high school near Long Beach, California and later married CPO (Retired) Glen D. Duncan on April 24, 1953 in Dallas, Texas. Glen passed away December 31, 2006. Mary was a loyal and dedicated Navy wife who moved around the United States with her husband and family. Mary’s family was stationed in Long Beach, California, Norfolk, Virginia, Corpus Christi, Texas and finally Lawton, Oklahoma where her husband retired as a Navy recruiter. Mary was a member of First Baptist West in Lawton and enjoyed being around family and attending family reunions. She liked to travel and traveled to places like New Orleans, Louisiana, Monaco, and cruises to Alaska. She enjoyed traveling in the family motor home and going shopping. Mary will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan Dockrey of Lawton, Oklahoma, two sons, Mark Duncan and wife Teresa of Lawton and Michael Duncan of Moore, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, Amanda Marino and husband Robert of Baltimore, Maryland, Krystal Straley and husband Timothy of Baltimore, Maryland, Samantha Melendes and husband Carlos of Baltimore, Maryland and Douglas Duncan of Lawton, Oklahoma, three great grandchildren, Hayden, Paige, and Robert, one sister, Barbara Annette Smith of Midlands, Texas, one brother, Bob Warren of Amarillo, Texas and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers and one sister.
