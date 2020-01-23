Mary Catherine (Hambrick) Bartholomew
October 25, 1946 – January 20, 2020
Mary Catherine (Hambrick) Bartholomew, of Lee’s Summit, MO, entered eternal rest on January 20 after years of suffering from chronic pain. She is the daughter of the late A.B. and Ann Catherine (McBride) Hambrick, of Lawton, OK. After graduating from Lawton High School in 1963 and attending Cameron College, she married her Army lieutenant and then spent a life-time of service to others as an Army wife, mother, care-giver, and most recently as a grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Colonel (Retired) Daniel E. (Bart) Bartholomew, two children: Daniel E Bartholomew II, and Ann Catherine Rastorfer; their spouses Emily Bartholomew and Robert Rastorfer; and, 10 grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by the Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit. A funeral service will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, also in Lee’s Summit, on Saturday, January 25 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.
Mary and Bart enjoyed living at their lake-side home in Manhattan, KS for many years before moving to Lee’s Summit, MO to be close to children and grandchildren.