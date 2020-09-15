Funeral service for Mary Carol Stowe will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Mary Carol Stowe died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 84. She was born November 12, 1935 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Harold Roosevelt and Mary Lucille Barton. She grew up and graduated high school in Okmulgee. She married John J. Stowe, III on July 20, 1957 in Okmulgee.
Mary moved to Lawton in 1957 following her marriage. She had worked for City National Bank and Civil Service at Fort Sill for a short time but was primarily a homemaker. She was a member of First Untied Methodist Church and had been active in the WMU.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; two children, John Joel Stowe, IV and wife Chris, Fredericksburg, Texas and Ken Stowe, Lawton, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Christopher; and her brother, Ken Barton, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Her parents preceded her in death.
