Mary Carlene Tallent, 81, passed away on January 13, 2021, in Tulsa. Carlene was born on September 5, 1939, in Lawton, Oklahoma. She married her high school sweetheart, Carrell Edward Tallent, Sr., on June 22, 1956. Carlene graduated Lawton High School in 1957. They raised four children, Carrell, Jr., Karen, Kathy and Denzil. She had one brother-in-law, Terry, and his wife, Jenny, whom she loved dearly.
In 1958, her husband took a full-time position with Oklahoma Tire & Supply Co. in Lawton. This was the beginning of a career that moved the family first to Ada, then Stillwater and on to Oxford, Mississippi. In 1970, the family made their final move to Tulsa. Through all of the moves, the one constant for the family was Carlene’s passion to make every place a home, filled with love, fun, family and friends. Always eager to become a part of the community, she held many different offices in various organizations and became involved in her children’s schools and extracurricular activities. As her children got older, she began a part-time career as a Bookkeeper for various Tulsa OTASCO stores. In 1984, she helped her son in-law, Dr. Greg A. Brownlee, launch his optometric practice at 36th and Yale. Her final career began in September 1994, when she became the Jury Coordinator at the Tulsa County Courthouse. After nearly 24 years and 132,000 jurors, Carlene retired in March of 2017. Even though she was no longer at the Courthouse, she continued to be recognized by many jurors, no matter where she went.
Carlene was an active member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, both in the Tulsa Alumnae Association and in the Alpha Omicron chapter in Stillwater, Oklahoma (boasting 6 legacies to that chapter). She was also a dedicated member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and will be missed as the ‘Elevator Greeter’ every Sunday morning.
Carlene achieved the most joy by spending time with her children and grandchildren. Carrell and Carlene created a magical world for their family, filled with special memories. From Santa visits every Christmas to Easter Festivities with an adult egg hunt, a piñata, and bunnies and chicks, and 22+ person family caravans to Navarre Beach every summer, the Tallent family is indeed blessed.
Carlene was preceded in death by her husband, Carrell, and son in-law, Dr. Greg A. Brownlee. She is survived by her children, Carrell, Jr. (Ronda) Tallent, Tulsa; Karen (Arthur) Brownlee Campbell, Tulsa; Kathy (Ward) Oliphant, Broken Arrow and Denzil (Lisa) Tallent, Tulsa; grandchildren, Chenelle (Jeremy) Tallent McClain, Tulsa; Yvonne (Ricky Aponte) Tallent, Carmichael, CA; Alexis (Christopher) Brownlee McGehee, Tulsa; Mary Kathryn (Steven) Brownlee Doughty, Tulsa; Phillip (Breanna) Campbell, Edmond, OK; Katie (Jeff) Campbell Morgan, Spring, TX; Tyler (Cathy) Oliphant, Goodlettsville, TN; Kevin Oliphant, Tulsa; Lauren (William) Tallent Haskell, Tulsa; Rachel (Brandon) Tallent Kolarik, Tulsa, and seven great-grandchildren, Rylan and Claire McClain; Annalise and Lillian Campbell; Grace and Ryan Morgan; and Noah McGehee. She is also survived by her brother in-law, Terry (Jenny) Tallent, Tulsa; two nieces, Tracey Tallent Irons, Phoenix, AZ; Mallory (Eric) Tallent Roberts, Yukon; great- niece and nephews, Makayla Roberts and Henry and Charlie Irons
Memorial services were held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Asbury Chapel, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ADPi’s philanthropic, the Tulsa Ronald McDonald House. https://donate.rmhctulsa.org/. Cards may be mailed to PO Box 470101; Tulsa, OK 74147. Moore’s Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com