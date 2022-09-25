Memorial service for Mary Ballard Higgins will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at New Salem Baptist Church, northwest of Walters, with Rev. Ron Bartoli Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Mary Eldora (Ballard) Higgins was born to Kenneth Eugene and Loretta Ethel (Guyer) Ballard on June 9, 1945 in Duncan, and departed this life at her home in Walters, on Sept. 21, 2022 at the age of 77 years, 3 months and 12 days.