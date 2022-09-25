Memorial service for Mary Ballard Higgins will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at New Salem Baptist Church, northwest of Walters, with Rev. Ron Bartoli Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Mary Eldora (Ballard) Higgins was born to Kenneth Eugene and Loretta Ethel (Guyer) Ballard on June 9, 1945 in Duncan, and departed this life at her home in Walters, on Sept. 21, 2022 at the age of 77 years, 3 months and 12 days.
Mary grew up at Walters, graduating from WHS in 1963. She married Keith Higgins on June 6, 1964 at New Salem Baptist Church and to the union two sons were born. She lived in the San Francisco Bay area for 13 years but returned to Walters in 1977, residing here since that time. Through the years she worked as an aide in home care.
She enjoyed playing the lottery and planned with detail how to spend and give away her winnings. She enjoyed decorating at the Nutrition Center for the Holidays, doing family genealogy, family reunions, journaling her thoughts and going to garages sales. She was a Southern Baptist and enjoyed attending church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Loretta Ballard; two brothers, an infant Donald Joe Ballard and Gene Ballard; her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Angie and Indu Higgins.
Survivors include two sons: Scott Keith Higgins of Portland, OR, and Kirk Russell Higgins and wife, Sonja of Walters; a granddaughter, Jaya Higgins of Los Angeles, CA; three siblings: Sharon Ballard, Bob Ballard and wife Jo, and Chuck Ballard and wife Rita, all of Walters; her sister-in-law, Avanell Ballard of Walters; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.