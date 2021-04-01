Funeral service for Mary Antonia Barbe will be noon, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lawton First Assembly Worship Center East, with Rev. Don Barnes, Pastor and Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Frederick Memorial Cemetery, Frederick, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Antonia Barbe, 85, Lawton, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home in Lawton with her husband Wayne and granddaughter Maria at her side. She was born July 29, 1935 in Walters to Tony and Nina (Garcia) Gonzales. She was a member of Lawton First Assembly.
She was a very outgoing woman who loved everyone she met and could always put a smile on your face. Mary always wanted to be called, “Baby Nana” instead of “Grandma”, she was very adamant about this. She enjoyed spending time making memories with family and friends, dancing with her husband, going shopping, working in the yard, getting her hair and nails done and going to the casino.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne of the home; four sons: Jo Garza and wife Janie of Frederick; Johnny Garza and wife Debbie of Frederick; Billy Garza and wife Violet of Wichita Falls, Texas; Mark Gonzales and wife Ammie of Cache; two daughters: Carol Brooks and husband Paul of Vernon, Texas; Rosemary Ballard and companion/ significant other Todd Lynch of Yukon; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janie Delgado and Rosie Diaz and husband Dale and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Lewis and Cecil Gonzales; four sisters: Louise Garza, Josie “Chepa” Flores, Margaret Gaton, and Laura Rocha.
