Mary Ann Walley, age 75, Lawton, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Lawton. She was born March 14, 1945 in Lawton. Orphaned at a young age, Mary Ann’s mother died when she was three and she and her siblings spent their early years in an orphanage. Together they were moved to the Oklahoma Baptist Children’s Home and Mary Ann was later adopted by Harold and Sybil Woodward.
Mary Ann grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Jenks High School. She later attended college and worked in the office for Dr. Shore as well as other orthopedic doctors. Her career later took her to Cameron University where she worked in physical facilities until retirement. She married Robert J. Walley, Sr. on June 25, 1991 in Lawton.
Mary Ann was an avid gardener. She took great pride in her many flower beds and fishpond. She enjoyed going to the Lawton Speedway where her son used to race. She loved going to Houston, Texas to visit her daughter and grandkids. She also loved going on cruises with her husband, Bob. She enjoyed fishing and drives through the mountains with her beloved dogs. She also enjoyed her crafts such as sewing, crochet, knitting and reading.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; children: Andria Reed and husband Tom, Alvin, Texas and Boomer Nix and wife Jo, Lawton; step-children: Robert Walley, Jr. and wife Amy and Rodney Walley, all of Illinois; grandchildren: J.T. Rodriguez, Rebecca Ames, Alyssa Newsom, Rylee Nix, Boomer Nix, Isabella Walley, Lucia Walley and Gabriel Walley; great grandchildren: Brandon, Lilly, Dawn, Haegen and Rowdy; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorace and John D’Alessandro, Yonkers, New York; her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Ballew, Erick; several nieces and nephews; and her close friends, Corlis and Archie McPhaul.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sybil Woodward, sisters: Margie Campbell and Pauline St. Pierre, her brother, Charles Salyer, and numerous other Nix family members.
