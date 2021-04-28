A celebration of life for Mary Ann Orr, 62, of Elgin, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., at the Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Orr passed from this finite life on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, to her eternal healing and joy of worshiping her Lord and Savior.
She was born on Saturday, Sept. 13, 1958, in Lawton, the third of three children of Ruby Hayes and Eddie Williams. Mary Ann, like her two siblings, was adored and absorbed into the bigger Hayes Family as the youngest of seven children. Mary Ann started and finished her grammar and high school education in Gotebo, graduating in her class of 13 in 1976. During her high school years Mary Ann developed her passion for nursing and worked as a nurse’s aide as soon as she turned 16. In the fall of 1976, she began her college studies at Cameron University while working full time night shifts at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. It was at the start of her second semester that this recently turned 18-year-old, first generation college student, was about to burn out, that along came a scrawny soldier boy to tip the scales and derail a college education, replacing it with blinding romance and three months later, the start of a 44 year marriage to Carl. One year later Mary Ann was accepted into the LPN program at Great Plains Vo-Tech and was licensed in April 1979. Mary Ann’s ultimate motivation, motherhood, started in 1980, with Isaiah being born in Nuremberg, Germany, Elisa being born at Fort Hood, TX, and Carl in Painesville, OH. Raising a family as a military spouse for 23 years, accompanying that less scrawny soldier on three tours to Germany and multiple assignments stateside, many, many times left solely to hold down the home front. Her overriding dedication as a wife and mother is what permanently interrupted Mary Ann’s stellar nursing career. It was in the school year of 1997, when each of her kids were having challenges at school, and her now military retiree husband was shift working at Goodyear, that she answered the burden God placed on her heart, and did what was necessary to keep her children on track (“You think I won’t come down there and be a volunteer teacher”). She took on a job (a new career actually) close to the school, working as the “cook” at the First Baptist Church Daycare Center in Elgin. It was there that she applied all her cooking skills, motherly love, and servant’s heart from 1997 until 2009, while also being church hostess and the lead Falls Creek Cook for many of those years. She stepped into that same roll in 2009 as one of the founding members of Crossroads Baptist Church-Elgin, where her love for her God and purpose driven servanthood of people blossomed. It is obvious that Mary Ann was an awesome wife, mother, and servant. She inspired many a young woman with her life skills example. Her impact is unmeasurable on this side of heaven, but we see Mary Ann laying her overloaded crown of jewels, an apron that says I AM HIS, and a pair of gloriously bedazzled crocs, at the feet of Jesus in gratitude for the saving work He did for her. Anyone who worked with Mary Ann in the kitchen knows that she appreciated the most, those who saw something that needed to be done and did it without asking, and we can hear her saying to us now, “if you see it needs to be done, just get started.”
Please donate funds in-lieu of flowers to the Oklahoma City 9/11 Stair Climb Association who provide temporary housing through the Oklahoma Firefighters Foundation, to displaced families in their time of need.” Go to www.okcstairclimb.com, and select “Donations” from the menu for donation instructions.
