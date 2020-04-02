Graveside service for Mary Ann “Annie” Morrow, 57, of Cache, Oklahoma will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Paradise Valley Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Mary “Annie” passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Cache, after a long fight with breast cancer.
Annie was born January 21, 1963 in Denver, Colorado to Jolene (Weryavah) Tahah and Helmar Tahah. She was a full blood member of the Comanche Nation and a Wildhorse Descendant. She attended elementary school in Denver and finished Elementary, Junior, and High School at Cache Public Schools in 1981. In 1991 she completed the Practical Nursing Program at Great Plains Vo-tech. She worked for many years as a LPN at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, for Dr.Vijay Prabhu, Angels Care Home Health and lastly Lawton Indian Hospital.
Annie was known for her infectious loud laugh and her quick-witted sense of humor. She loved to take care of people. She loved her friends and family, gardening, and listening to rock and roll music and especially spending time with her grand kids, Hayes Dell & “Bitha“. She always had a large Dr. Pepper drink close by. She made an everlasting impact on everyone she met & everyone she knew.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Necia Morrow and 2 grand kids, Hayes & Andi Nunley, Cache. A niece (like a daughter) Jennifer Kosechata, Cache. Mother Jolene Tahah, Cache, 1 brother Marlon & Janet Tahah, Cache; 4 sisters, Vicki Kosechata & Gordon Gowing, Cache, Judy Tahah, Cache; Dyana Lowe, Cache, and Deborah Tahah & Terrell Wermy, Lawton; Aunts, Lahoma Knight, Cache; Betty Lou & John Chasenah, Lawton; Joyce (Tahah) Burruss, Sterling. Uncles, Ralph Tahah, Lawton & Raymond Woodward, Jr., Lawton, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and other Relatives & Friends.
She was preceded in Death by her son Nathan Morrow ; Father Helmar Tahah; Grandparents Franklin & Lorene (Cable) Tahmahkera; Joseph Weryavah; Sarah (Tahchawwickah) Woodward & Owen Tahah; Uncle, Ben & Debbie Tahmahkera; Aunts, Barbara Ann Chasenah & Bob Miller; Phillis & Evans Mowatt; Carla (Tahah) Atauvich.