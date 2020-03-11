Graveside funeral service for Mary Anita Burnett will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Thoma officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary Anita Burnett, age 74, Elgin, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 10, 1946 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Eugene and Vera (Tyree) Flowers. She and her family moved frequently when she was young and finally settled in the Elgin area where she attended school. She married Lonnie Burnett on February 26, 1966 in Lawton.
Mrs. Burnett worked at Rich’s Shoe Store, Wolf Charters, LATCO Charters and at the Elgin Schools cafeteria. She was a member of the Arena Cowboy Church and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Robbie Tracy, Elgin; granddaughter, Heavyn Stone, Elgin; two brothers, Elveno Flowers, Lawton, and David Ussery and wife Vicki, Central High, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, brother, Philip Flowers, sister, Carlyn J. McMahan, and nephew, Philip Flowers, Jr., preceded her in death.
The family is requesting memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses be made to Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, 1502 Ft. Sill Blvd., Lawton, OK 73507.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.