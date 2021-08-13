May 6, 1929 — August 10, 2021
Our beloved family matriarch has gone to join her husband, parents, three brothers and grandson. We celebrate a life well lived with a deep Christian faith and a strong love of family that lives on through our precious memories.
Mary was born Mary Alice “Tunni” Hinton on May 6, 1929, in Richton, Mississippi, to Louis and Gracie Hinton. She was an Army nurse when she married Sgt. Lynwood Cain in 1955, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. As an Army wife she lived at various military installations in Germany, and in the United States.
She is survived by her five children: Angie (Charles) Cain-Thompson; Debra (William) Cain-Graham; Windy (Archie), Cain-Collie; Joe (Beverly) Cain; Peggy (Darrell) Cain-Gaines; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Lynwood Cain Jr., died in 1969.
A public viewing will be at Howard Harris Funeral Service Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. located 1005 SW “C” Avenue.
The funeral services will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1504 Southwest NH Jones Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501, on Aug. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. We kindly ask everyone to please wear a mask above your nose and below your chin at both locations.