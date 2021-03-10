Funeral service for Mary Alice Freeman, 71, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Davison Virgil, officiating.
Mrs. Freeman passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be from Noon p.m until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 and from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
Mrs. Freeman was born July 15, 1949 to James Chambers and Bessie (Floyd) Adams in Gastonia, NC. She grew up in Gastonia, where she graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in 1967. Mary then attended Gaston Community College. She married James Ross Freeman on July 6, 1967 in York Chester, SC. After traveling with her husband in the military, she worked for over 30 years as a Cafeteria Manager for Lawton Public Schools at Brockland Elementary. Mary was a member of St. John’s Missionary Baptist for over 40 years. She was active with Mobile Meals Ministry, WMU, Foreign Missions, and Five Star Committee. Mary went anywhere she was needed. She was a servant and a very giving person. Mary was definitely loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters: LaTarsha Freeman of Lawton and RaShonda Labrador and her husband, Rafael, of Cibolo, TX; her brothers: Charles Adams and his wife, Lola Mae, of Gastonia, NC and Oscar Bernard Chambers of Gastonia, NC; her grandchildren: DeOnté Freeman and his wife, Georgia; Rafael Labrador and his wife, Wendy, and Maliaris Labrador; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.
Mrs. Freeman is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters: Elizabeth Chambers, Minnie Bell Floyd, and Estelle Hardin; and her brothers: James Chambers and Walter Adams.
