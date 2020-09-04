A Celebration of Life service for Mary Alberta Abshere will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 in Letitia Baptist Church with Matt Kelly, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distance with their immediate family.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mary Alberta Abshere died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 95. She was born December 7, 1924 at her grandmother’s farm near Tishomingo, Oklahoma to Carl and Dollie (Jenkins) Whittington. She grew up in various small towns in southern Oklahoma. She was a 1942 graduate of Anadarko High School and was a baton twirler. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Abshere, on May 8, 1943 in Springfield, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2001.
Wayne and Mary opened Wayne’s Burger Bar in Lawton following Wayne’s discharge from the Army. The business later became Wayne’s Drive Inn and is still operated by the family today.
Mary was active in PTA at Sweeney Elementary School when her children were in school. She was a member of Letitia Baptist Church where she served in the church kitchen, preparing meals for various church functions prior to her illness. Mary loved working outside on the farm, sunrises, sunsets, and holiday feasts for family, especially Christmas. She also walked every day to remain healthy.
Grandma Mary will be missed tremendously by all the extended Abshere family who look forward to reuniting with her in Heaven someday.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tarri and Lyn Aldridge; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Prissy Abshere and Chuck and Cheri Abshere; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Shelle Abshere, Stephanie and Doug Gibson, Tiffany and Bryan Mosier, Corey and Colleen Aldridge, Chad Abshere, Joe and Ostyn Abshere, Jodi Kay and Brant Kirk and Jenny and Grant Sheperd; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband, stepfather, Glenn Corey, and her brother Carl Edward Whittington, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 S State HWY 65 Lawton, OK 73501.
