Funeral arrangements for Mary Alberta Abshere are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Abshere died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 95.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 3:59 am
Funeral arrangements for Mary Alberta Abshere are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Abshere died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 95.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.