Graveside services for Marvin Chasenah will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Marvin came into this world on June 1, 1978 in Lawton to Leslie Youngman and Ronald Chasenah and left on the morning of Sept. 14, 2021 in Chattanooga. Marvin was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and Arapaho descent.
Marvin was the first grandchild and was a big brother to all of the kids that came after him. Marvin’s school years were spent at Stony Point, Elgin, Geronimo and Chattanooga. Marvin was a Traditional Dancer and danced with his Grandpa Rod at different powwows and also with his Gooday family as a young boy. Marvin sang with his Uncle Darrell and brothers with Southern Boys and Plains Drifters drum groups.
Marvin’s greatest joy came at the birth of his children Nathan Edward and Sydney Marie and he loved his children with all his heart. Marvin worked as a Machine Tech at Comanche Nation Casino and as grounds maintenance with the KCA Intertribal Land Use. He enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar and spending time with his family in Chattanooga, especially his little shadow, his special little nephew and partner in crime Avery Allen.
Marvin is survived by his mother Leslie and Donnie Skeeter Reed, who played an important part in his life; father Ronald Chasenah of Lawton children: Nathan Edward and Sydney Marie Chasenah; brothers: Ronald Jay and April; Mickey Chasenah; Jason Tonips; Darrell Jr.; Kelly and Andrew Cable; Joe LeGrand; Cody Andryek; Leon; Travis; Little Gary; Fenton and Jarvis Chasenah; sisters: Phyllis and Tom Beaver; Nina and Martha Burgess; Sharon Garza and Robin LeGrand; Mariah; Un-See and Sierra Silverhorn and Sweets Laurenzana; uncles: Ben Youngman; Merrick Youngman; Darrell Cable Sr.; Gerald; Gary; Donald; Tom; John and Kent Chasenah; Robert Davis; aunts: Kay Cable; Theresa Davis; Mary June Chasenah; Linda Silverhorn; friends: Bobby House; Mike Ice; Dustin Booker and Casey Chavez; also influential in Marvin’s life were Earl Burgess Jr., and the late Bobby Tonips. Marvin is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Marvin left to be with his grandparents Roderick and Nina Youngman; John Chasenah Sr.; Jeanette Connahvichnah; aunt and uncle, Mary and Tommy Reed; uncles: Louis; Frankie and Tim Chasenah; brother-in-law Matt Garza and baby niece, Lena RayAnn Adams.
The family of Marvin would like to thank Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup, the Fire Departments and First Responders from Chattanooga, Cache and Indiahoma, the Tahsequah family, Lacey Anderson and Bentley, Maria Reemts, Raylee, Ryan, Dani and Harley Guinn.