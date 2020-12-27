Funeral service for Marvin D Wyatt will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Chattanooga High School Gerald Gravlee Center with Rev. David Hughes, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Faxon Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by visiting the livestream link at www.grayfuneral.com.
Marvin D Wyatt, 66, of southwest Oklahoma went to be with Jesus on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Lawton. Complications from COVID-19 was the cause of death.
Marvin was born on Feb. 10, 1954 in Lawton, to Jean (Peppel) and Maurice Wyatt of Geronimo. He was the second oldest of five children, four boys and one girl. Marvin spent his childhood learning the family business of farming from his parents, which was prominently focused on wheat, cotton and cattle.
He attended school at Faxon Elementary and graduated Chattanooga High School in 1972. He played starting point guard throughout his school years and for the 1972 Chattanooga basketball team in their first state tournament appearance. He was active in the Comanche County 4-H club, winning a trip to Washington DC, and was awarded Hall of Fame for outstanding achievement. He showed pigs, sheep, cattle and was part of a successful livestock judging team reaching the pinnacle American Royal. His community service and leadership accomplishments were honored by the 4-H Key Club.
He married Tricia Carson at 9:30 am on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1974 at Antioch Church. Tricia wanted it to be early because she couldn’t wait to marry her sweetheart. He began building his farming operation and started a pig breeding business while in college. He attended Cameron University and achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Natural Sciences. Upon graduation, he began teaching math at MacArthur High School. He moved into the junior high building when it was completed and stayed in the same room throughout the duration of his career. He mentored many teachers and students during his 27-year tenure while continually farming. For the last five years, his son Adam moved home to farm alongside him. When his children were young, he served on the Faxon School Board for eight years. Many of his students were employed by his farming operation in the summers. Work ethic was very important to Marvin, that legacy lives on through his family and students today.
In 2003, Marvin decided to take it easy and retired from teaching to continue farming full time. Since his teaching hours were suddenly free, he continued serving the community of southwest Oklahoma. He had numerous accomplishments as a farmer: 24 years on the Tri County Cotton Gin Board, 2007-2008 Farm Bureau Comanche County Farm Family of the Year, served on the Farm Service Agency Board, received a Cotton trip to North Carolina, and attended the Cotton Conference in New Orleans in 2010. He was frequently called upon for guidance about farming, weather, life advice and many other topics on his reliable flip phone. Marvin was well known throughout the entire southwest quadrant of our state. Strangers became friends, and he rarely went anywhere without someone recognizing his welcoming smile.
Marvin accepted Jesus as the Lord of his life when he was eighteen. That faith carried him through many tough situations in life. The grace he received was transferred to so many other relationships in his life. He was ordained as deacon and served in that capacity at Faxon Baptist Church for over 30 years. He shared his love of Christ by teaching youth classes, and transitioned to adult Sunday school for over 40 years.
Family was so important to Marvin. He supported his children throughout their endeavors and was quite the livestock show dad. The apex of his family life was becoming a Popi to his seven grandchildren. He also played a very important role as Uncle Marvin to his many nieces and nephews. He loved to follow the sports, music, dance and livestock activities of his family. During the summers (after wheat harvest, of course) he could be found at his spot at the lake, jet skiing, tooling around on the golf cart enjoying the summer breeze with his sweetheart, or under the lights of the Lawton Speedway watching dirt track racing.
He is survived by his lifelong lover and eternal sweetheart, Tricia and companion dog Buster of the home; mother Jean of Geronimo; mother-in-law Mary Ann of Lawton; son Adam and wife Sara, granddaughters: Mia (13) and Hadley (11) of Faxon; daughter Amber and husband Jason, granddaughters: Taylor (15) and Jaycee (13) of Vicenza, Italy; daughter Andi and husband Michael, granddaughter, Kira (7), his only grandson, George (6), and newest grandbaby Natali (1) of Oklahoma City; older brother Fred and wife Terry of Hollister; niece Amy and great-nephews: Cole and Case of Hollister; niece Maurissa and husband Bryan, great nephews: Brayden and Beau of Faxon; younger sister Cindy and husband Tim of Faxon; niece Sara Jean, great-niece CJ and great-nephew Dalton of Geronimo; nephew Brandon and wife Kara, great nephews: Landon and Kason of Chattanooga; baby brother, Matt and wife Kim of Geronimo; nephew Zach of Lawton; nephew Ethan and wife Trevan, and great-niece Anzlee of Geronimo; nephew Dustin and family of Lawton; nephew Darren and family of Norman; niece Misty and family of Lawton; brother-in-law Rocky and wife Lisa of Lawton; nephew Clay and family of Lawton; nephew Colton of Yukon; sister-in-law Charlotte, and husband Jim of Grandbury, TX; niece Brandie and family of Tomball, TX; niece Bridgette and family of Midland, TX; niece Jessica and family of Keller, TX; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Maurice Wyatt, his brother Monte Wyatt, his father-in-law Paul David Carson, and his brother-in-law Bob Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faxon Baptist Church, Chattanooga FFA/4-H, or the Pregnancy Resource Center in Lawton
