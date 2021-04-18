Marvin A. Lepien Jr. died unexpectedly Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home in Ashley, ND. He was born April 23, 1959 in Port Huron, MI, to Dr. Marvin A. and Wilma M. Lepien. He graduated from Port Huron High school in 1977.He moved to Lawton attending Cameron University. He served a short time in the Navy and then went on to Retail sales.
Marvin was a salesman of salesmen and as the saying goes “could sell an ice cube to an Eskimo” earning him the nicknames of “Marvelous Marv” and “Gator” for his polished technique.
He married and had two daughters.
He was a wonderful storyteller and could be counted on for many laughs and much fun. He enjoyed the outdoors especially being on the water. In North Dakota he took up ice fishing which resulted in some great fish stories complete with pictures. He had a heart of gold becoming a caregiver for our dad after he had a stroke. He was courageous and quick to action. He saved a neighbor girl from drowning in the pool and a brother from being electrocuted. He was a devoted father who loved and cherished his two daughters. Marvin’s boisterous laughter and kind heart will be remembered forever. He will be greatly missed.
Marvin is survived by his mother, Rose Lepien, Lawton; daughters: Jessica (Frank) Samba and Sarah (Alex) Baldazo, Oklahoma City; brothers: Matt (Janet) Lepien, Lawton; Murray (Michelle) Lepien, Nephi, UT; Ralph (Bree) Lepien, Duncan; sisters: Wilma Goodwin, Marysville, MI; Jo Ann (Pete) Weiss, North Street, MI; Kris Palmer, San Antonio, TX; Jeannette Lepien, Temple; and twin Jacqueline (Charles) Hernandez, Lawton; grandchildren: Jozlyn Samba, Teddy Samba and Briar Baldazo; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind his cherished friends Todd Meyer and Crystal Peplinski of Ashley, ND.
Marvin was a Christian believer in Jesus Christ and has now joined his parents and brothers, Michael and John, who preceded him in death. For “to be absent from the body is to be at home with the LORD.” 2 Cornith 5:8
A private memorial service will be held in Lawton at a future date.