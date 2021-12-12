Funeral service for Marvel Jo Adams will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Willie J. Tiller Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Marvel Jo Adams, 77, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Lawton.
Marvel was born July 13, 1944, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, to Ulysses and Viola (Pierce) Brewster. She married the love of her life, James E. Adams, on Oct. 19, 1957, and they made an incredible life together. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family. She was a long-time member of Union Baptist Church and enjoyed serving her community and considered herself an employee of God. She was also a caregiver to many.
Family, we are faced with the bittersweet reality of the loss and celebration of another apple on our family tree. Our precious Marvel Jo Adams has transitioned from earth to heaven. She supported her husband in every sense, embraced family at all times, and humbly lived her life for the Lord. She was about her Father’s business and NEVER complained. Marvel-Jo (affectionately said) always smiled and shared encouragement. She NEVER said ‘I need’. She easily earned respect of Aunt and Matriarch. She had a hum out of this world, but let her husband James be the showcase. Marvel Jo had Aunt Viola’s dimples. This woman was tough as nails but meek at the same time. She truly loved her Aunt Lillie. She was an example and unsung hero to me because she never put her needs before others. If you tell her story, please run and tell that.
As Kenyata, shared “Together Again,” my peace of mind is her and her husband praising God TOGETHER. Rest well Marvel-Jo. You are loved and SO admired. Blessings and prayers for her babies and our family as a whole. This one hurts, yet we trust God all the more. “Thank you for the example of how to live a life honoring God, cherishing marriage, and loving family.”
Marvel is survived by her five children: Loretta Guice and husband Petree, James Adams Jr., Jacqueline Smith, Marvin E. Adams, Sr., John C. Adams and wife Terry and godsons Michael Carr, Otis Burks, Lacy Green, and; one sister, Rose Mary Queton; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and goddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Adams; one son, Danny Adams; two sisters: Karen Driver and Anita Brown (Pierce); and one brother, Ulysses Brewster.
