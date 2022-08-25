Martinel “Martin” Ray Banderas, 29, of Lawton passed away on Aug. 21, 2022. Martin was born on Nov. 20, 1992 to Victoria Banderas.
Martinel graduated from Elgin High School. He worked as Security for Surestay Plus from April 2016 until present. Martin enjoyed his job, and his coworkers became like a second family. Martin went on to have a large family, one daughter and four sons, with his wife Elizabeth Banderas. He was an avid fisherman and spent his free time with family and friends, gaming and preparing his regalia to start dancing again.
He was loved by everyone for his sense of humor, open honesty, and big heart.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Elizabeth Banderas; children: Jasmine Clanton; Grayson; Leighton; Jaxton, and Rhoen Banderas; mother, Victoria and husband Andrew Koweno; father, Dominic Walker; brothers: Tai Kim and Javier Walker; grandparents: Mary Imotichey; Lesley Banderas, and Ella Imotichey; aunts: Teala Molina and Richanda Banderas; uncles: David Banderas and Uriah Banderas and wife Neosha Banderas; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Banderas; great-grandparents: Opal and David Imotichey, and Chico and Martha Banderas, and uncle, Billy Ahhaitty.
A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. Both services will be held at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Ed Echiti officiating. Burial to follow at Deyo Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.