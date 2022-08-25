Martinel “Martin” Ray Banderas, 29, of Lawton passed away on Aug. 21, 2022. Martin was born on Nov. 20, 1992 to Victoria Banderas.

Martinel graduated from Elgin High School. He worked as Security for Surestay Plus from April 2016 until present. Martin enjoyed his job, and his coworkers became like a second family. Martin went on to have a large family, one daughter and four sons, with his wife Elizabeth Banderas. He was an avid fisherman and spent his free time with family and friends, gaming and preparing his regalia to start dancing again.