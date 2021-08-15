A service celebrating the life of Martha Sadler will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. John Hiller, Associate Pastor officiating. Private family burial will be in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Martha Sadler died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 91. She was born in Floydada, Texas on April 4, 1930 to Isaac Daniel and Myrtle (Henry) Roberts. Her father owned and operated several cafes and grocery stores, so the family lived in a number of places during Martha’s childhood, but she considered Marlow, Oklahoma her hometown. She was a 1948 graduate of Marlow High School and received her bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1953.
Martha went to work for Civil Service at Altus Air Force Base and was active in the Methodist Church. Church socials were popular at the time, and she was introduced to a young man by the name of Gale A. Sadler. They were married on April 1, 1956 in Altus, and moved to Lawton, beginning a family and operated what would later become Sadler Book & Office Supply. Gale preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2015.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the Questor Sunday School Class. She had also been active in the Knife and Fork Club and always supported her husband in his civic endeavors.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Janet and Rande Worthen; two sons and daughters-in-law: David and Marilyn Sadler and Jeff and Aileen Sadler; her grandchildren: Kristen; Philip; Jenna; Kara; Marshall; Mitchell; Abigail; Derek; Nathan and wife Michelle; Alyssa and husband Billy and Austin and wife Taylor; great-grandchildren: Weston; Adalyn; Carson; Mikalya; Grace and Jonah.
Her parents, husband and a sister, Kathleen Rice, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
