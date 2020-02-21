Funeral service for Martha Lou Lawson will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in First United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Martha Lou Lawson died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in a local care center at the age of 91. The daughter of Raymond and Marjorie Nauman she was born May 15, 1928 in Oregon, Missouri. The family moved to Lawton in 1936 and she attended Emerson Elementary and Lawton Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1946.
She married Cecil P. Lawson on May 16, 1945 in Walters, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2009. Following her high school graduation she went to work as the secretary to the district manager of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and remained there until she began her family.
Martha Lou has been active in civic volunteer work for many years having been a member and past chair of the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Trust Authority for 15 years and later serving on the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. She was also a member of Goodwill Industries Board for 18 years, served on the Christian Family Counseling Board, volunteered with Mobile Meals, served with the Arts and Humanities Council and was a past member of the Junior League of Lawton as well as serving as a mentor with Leadership Lawton. She was a member of First United Methodist Church having served in many capacities, primarily in music ministry, choir and solo work.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Gayl Lawson; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Scott Lawson, Amy Michelle Dalrymple and husband Gary and Whitney Lauren Wong and husband Michael; seven great grandchildren, Ryan Lawson, Kaden Lawson, Devin Jones, Daryn Jones, Alyssa Matthesen, Owen Dalrymple and Olivia Wong; and her sister, Marilyn Crane.
Her son, Thomas Brent Lawson, and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Lawson, preceded her in death.
