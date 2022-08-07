Funeral service for Martha Krasser, age 104, of Chattanooga, will be at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick, with Rev. Jim Bob Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Krasser passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at a Lawton care facility.
Martha (Fisher) Krasser was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in Chattanooga, to Fred and Sarah (Bierig) Fisher Sr. She attended school at Hiawatha. On Nov. 1, 1941, she and George Charles Krasser were united in marriage at the Baptist Parsonage in Chattanooga. Martha was an excellent cook, she and her sister Ruth worked at the Chattanooga Cafeteria for over 16 years. She was known for her homemade bread, noodles, dill pickles and cinnamon rolls. She was an excellent seamstress, having made all her children’s clothes up until they were grown. Martha was an avid gardener. After George’s death, her garden was her therapy and her life. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Chattanooga where she served in many capacities; helping with funeral lunches for families that had lost loved ones and providing loving care to many children in the nursery over the years.
She is survived by two sons: Troy Krasser and his wife Karoleen of Lebanon, and Jerry Krasser and his wife Polly of Faxon; one daughter-in-law, Carla Krasser of Chattanooga; one brother, Adam Fisher of Indiahoma; six grandchildren: Robin Harlow and her husband Brad; Amy Boddicker and her husband Jeff; Levi Krasser and his wife Danessa; Traci Kramer and her husband Kevin; Travis Krasser and his wife Tamera; Lindsey Billen and her husband John; 12 great-grandchildren: Kinder Harlow; Addison Harlow; Kenli Krasser; Kenzi Krasser; Payton Kramer; Alex Kramer; Kale Kramer; Aiden Kramer; Preston Krasser; Mason Krasser; Lila Billen and Blakely Billen; a special friend, Joyce McCary and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sarah Fisher Sr.; her husband, George Krasser who preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2002; one son, Fred Krasser; infant twin daughters: Doris Krasser and Darlene Krasser; one grandson, T.J. Krasser; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Krasser; two brothers: Fred Fisher Jr. and George Fisher, and four sisters: Ruth Zitterkob; Mollie Biesel; Elsie Lowery and Rachel Butenschoen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery in memory of Martha Krasser.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday evening, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, masks are requested at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.