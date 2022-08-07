Funeral service for Martha Krasser, age 104, of Chattanooga, will be at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick, with Rev. Jim Bob Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Krasser passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at a Lawton care facility.

Martha (Fisher) Krasser was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in Chattanooga, to Fred and Sarah (Bierig) Fisher Sr. She attended school at Hiawatha. On Nov. 1, 1941, she and George Charles Krasser were united in marriage at the Baptist Parsonage in Chattanooga. Martha was an excellent cook, she and her sister Ruth worked at the Chattanooga Cafeteria for over 16 years. She was known for her homemade bread, noodles, dill pickles and cinnamon rolls. She was an excellent seamstress, having made all her children’s clothes up until they were grown. Martha was an avid gardener. After George’s death, her garden was her therapy and her life. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Chattanooga where she served in many capacities; helping with funeral lunches for families that had lost loved ones and providing loving care to many children in the nursery over the years.