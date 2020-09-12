Funeral service for Martha Kidd, 81 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Funeral service for Martha Kidd, 81 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.