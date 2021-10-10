Funeral services for Martha Doughty Miller, 81, of Fletcher, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at First Assembly of God Church, 202 N Martin, Fletcher, OK 73541 with burial to follow at Fletcher Cemetery. Prior to the service, lunch will be served at the church starting at noon. Visitation will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Martha Jane Kelley Doughty Miller, 81, passed from this life Oct. 6, 2021 at her daughter’s house in Hawley, TX from pancreatic cancer.
She was born March 12, 1940 in Meers, to Georgia and Jessie E. “Monk” Kelley. Martha grew up in a loving family. She was the seventh of eight children. She loved her family and always considered them first. She married Calvin C. Doughty on July 26, 1957 in Weatherford, TX. They lived mostly in West Texas as Calvin worked for T&P Railroad. They had four children: Sharon Kay, Tracy Alan, Michael James, and Bobby Dale. Martha was a wonderful mother and wife; she was always very involved in her children’s’ lives, going to ball games, PTA, cub scouts, and more to help them succeed in all they did. After moving to Abilene, Martha got her beauty license and ran one of the most successful beauty shops in town. After the passing of her husband Calvin, Martha married her high school sweetheart Marion Miller on Aug. 30, 1996. They enjoyed their 25th wedding anniversary this past August. Martha fought a long, hard battle with cancer, but she was always strong throughout it. She fought all the way, but she now rests in the arms of our Lord.
Martha is survived by her husband, Marion Miller of Fletcher; her daughter, Sharon and husband Virgil Ashworth, of Hawley, TX; her son, Tracy and wife Velvet Doughty of Abilene, TX; step-son, Steven and wife Shawndra Miller; step-son, Stanley and wife Amiee Miller; and step-son Hank and wife Melissa Miller, all of Fletcher. She is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Ryan McLeod and partner Cindie Watson; Jana and husband Joe Smith; Lacey and husband James Clawson; Tanner and wife Tiffany Doughty; Kandise Doughty and partner Chad Langley; Krista and husband Michael Howell; Justin Miller; Kaleb Miller and partner Kelly; Bryce Miller; Darcie Miller; Logan Miller; Anthony and wife Ashley Miller; Isaac Miller; Joel Miller; Audreana Thurston; and Jordan Maxwell. Great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren: Cali and Cash McLeod; Lilly Harbin; Alyson and Connor Doughty; Aspen Clawson; Lucas Howell; Kaden and Melody Miller; Cade and Milo Thurston; Ruston and Maverick Maxwell; Austin, Macey, Leilynn, Brentley, Kambri, Kenley, and Kylee Miller’ Avery Miller. Martha also leaves behind dear friend Sonya Brown and her beloved Pomeranian, Buddy.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Doughty; two sons: Bobby Dale and Michael James; parents, Georgia and Jessie E. “Monk” Kelley; three brothers: Jessie E. Kelley Jr., Calvin Kelley, and Neil Kelley; four sisters: Evelyn Sanders; Rosalee Tayler; Joan Morgan, and DeLois Aldridge; nephew, Billy Dean Aldridge; two nieces: Deanne Kay Sanders, and Connie Jayne Candell.
